Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Spain: Claim $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday with France vs. Spain, another chance to claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades. France is a $0.57 per share favorite. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The latest Kalshi pricing lists France at $0.60 per share to advance, while Spain are $0.41 per share to make the semifinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

France vs. Spain trading preview

France have been World Cup finalists in each of the last two tournaments, winning it all in 2018 and finishing as runners-up to Argentina in 2022. They'll have a chance to become the first nation in history to go to the World Cup finals three times in a row with a win, but they'll have to get through a familiar foe in order to do so. These two nations have met three times in major competitions so far in this decade.

Spain defeated France in the semifinals on the way to winning Euro 2024 and then won a 5-4 shootout in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals before falling to Portugal in the championship match. Meanwhile, France beat Spain to win UEFA Nations League in 2021, a match where Kylian Mbappe scored in the 80th minute. He's the Golden Boot leader entering the semifinal round and is priced at $0.59 per share to lead the World Cup in goals scored.

You can also trade the regulation money line on Kalshi, with France listed at $0.37 per share to win prior to any extra time or penalties. Spain is $0.31 per share and a regulation draw is also priced at $0.32 per share. More than 2.5 goals scored is priced at $0.52 per share, while fewer than 2.5 goals is $0.49 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

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