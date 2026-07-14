Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new user a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, which can be unlocked by trading the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

France is eyeing its third straight World Cup final appearance, while Spain is aiming for its first title since 2010. Kalshi has France at $0.58 per share to advance, with Spain at $0.42. More than 2.5 goals scored in Spain vs. France is trading at $0.51. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

2026 MLB All-Star Game preview

Kalshi's 2026 MLB All-Star Game market prices the National League at $0.56 per share, reflecting a 56% implied probability of a NL victory on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The American League trades at $0.46 per share, reflecting a 46% implied probability that the AL extends its advantage in the all-time series. Trade Spain vs. France in the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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