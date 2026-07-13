Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, World Cup semifinals

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. That's a bonus you can use on Monday for the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

You can also use it for the 2026 World Cup semifinals, and SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of trades on Monday covering both high-profile events. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Jac Caglianone to win ($0.13 per share)

France vs. Spain: More than 2.5 goals ($0.52 per share)

France vs. Spain: France to win in regulation ($0.42 per share)

2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Jac Caglianone to win ($0.13 per share)

"The Home Run Derby has a loaded field this season as Philadelphia's own Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are participating. While they will undoubtedly have the eyes and attention of the marketplace, I'm looking elsewhere to find value," SportsLine MLB expert Zack Cimini said. "A bonus in my opinion with Caglianone is his age, as he is tied for the youngest in the derby with Junior Caminero. Caminero used his youth to his advantage in last year's Home Run Derby making it all the way to the final round against Cal Raleigh. Like Caminero, Caglianone has shown just how quickly he can pile up home runs. He had six home runs over a five-game span from June 18th to June 23rd." Trade the MLB Home Run Derby 2026 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

France vs. Spain: More than 2.5 goals ($0.52 per share)

"Over 2.5 goals has paid off in the last three games between these teams. France beat Spain 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League final in 2021, but Spain gained revenged with a 2-1 victory over France in the semifinals of Euro 2024. Spain then beat France 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinals last year," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "France have scored 2.67 goals per game at the 2026 World Cup, and they should have enough firepower to unlock Spain's stubborn defense, with Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. Spain have scored 1.83 goals per game, and they're surging with momentum right now" Trade the World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

France vs. Spain: France to win in regulation ($0.42 per share)

"France have been the favorites for the entirety of this World Cup and I don't see that changing as we get to the semi-finals. Spain have been fantastic, especially defensively, but they still have yet to find true consistency. They also haven't played an attack near as strong as France yet in this competition," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are the best front three on the planet, and they will not slow down against Spain. I expect them to break through, and while it won't be easy, I expect them to advance in regulation." Trade Spain vs. France here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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