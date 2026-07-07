Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus by trading Argentina-Egypt, Switzerland-Colombia, Messi, World Cup

The last two matches in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup are the perfect opportunity to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. Argentina vs. Egypt kicks off at noon ET and Switzerland vs. Colombia begins at 4 p.m. ET. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

SportsLine's team of soccer experts have provided prediction market picks from those matches to produce our best Tuesday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Argentina vs. Egypt: Both teams to score ($0.42 per share)

"Both teams to score has paid off in all four of Egypt's World Cup games this summer. They have a strong attacking quartet, featuring Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Mostafa Ziko. Ashour has scored twice at this tournament, while Salah is always dangerous on the right flank," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Unfortunately, Egypt's defense isn't quite so strong. They're likely to sit in a low block on Tuesday, as that's how most teams set up when they face Argentina." Trade Egypt vs. Argentina here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Switzerland vs. Colombia: Fewer than 2.5 goals scored ($0.60 per share)

"This is the last match of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals and also the last played outside the USA, taking part in Vancouver on Tuesday. Switzerland has one loss in its past 18 total matches, and Colombia is unbeaten in seven straight World Cup games. It has outscored foes 10-2 in those and kept a whopping five clean sheets -- including three straight entering Tuesday. It has allowed a single goal this year," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Swiss have totaled nine goals in this tournament -- but they haven't allowed more than one goal in any match and all three allowed beyond the 50th minute. Two of those were nearly clean sheets, and the Swiss did have one in beating Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32." Trade Colombia vs. Switzerland here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Switzerland vs. Colombia: Luis Diaz to score a goal ($0.30 per share)

"Colombia have been a frustrating team so far. They are winning but not by as much as they should be. Their last three matches have seen only two combined goals with two 1-0 wins and a nil-nil draw. This team has been dominating the physical match but they're missing too many chances," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They will be pressed by Switzerland and will be forced to press, and I expect goals." Trade Colombia vs. Switzerland here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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