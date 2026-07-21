Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Blue Jays-Rays, Braves-Padres, Mariners-Reds, MLB on Tuesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. It's another full slate with 15 games on the MLB schedule. You can use any of those matchups to claim the latest Kalshi new user offer. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed picks for Blue Jays vs. Rays, Braves vs. Padres and Mariners vs. Reds for our Tuesday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Blue Jays vs. Rays: More than 7.5 total runs scored ($0.51 per share)

Braves vs. Padres: Atlanta to win outright ($0.57 per share)

Mariners vs. Reds: Cincinnati wins first five innings ($0.44 per share)

Blue Jays vs. Rays: More than 7.5 total runs scored ($0.51 per share)

"Kevin Gausman has been miserable of late for the Blue Jays, with the team having lost each of his last six starts. In five of those games, the total has reached 9 runs or more. He also has fared terribly against the Rays in his career, with Tampa Bay hitters sporting a .340 average against Gausman in 109 at bats," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Rays All-Star Drew Rasmussen was awesome for most of the first half but gave up 11 earned runs combined in his two July starts. All four games played in Toronto between these two teams have seen 8+ runs this season." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Braves vs. Padres: Atlanta to win outright ($0.57 per share)

"San Diego pitcher Walker Buehler was quite good in June but has been quite bad in July at 0-2 with a 16.36 ERA in three starts. And on the road this year, a 6.50 ERA. The Padres are just 2-10 in their past 12 away," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "A few Braves have pretty good splits off 'Buehler? Buehler?' Atlanta is 3-1 out of the break. Reynaldo Lopez is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA at home." Trade Padres vs. Braves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Mariners vs. Reds: Cincinnati wins first five innings ($0.44 per share)

"Chase Burns is reminiscent of what Luis Castillo was nearly 10 years ago, ironically also for the Reds. Burns owns an 11-1 record, a 2.54 ERA, a 3.16 expected ERA, a 3.40 FIP and a 1.11 WHIP. He demonstrates strong bat-missing ability, posting a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 31.7% whiff rate. His arsenal features a high-90s mph four-seam fastball (113 Stuff+) paired with a low-90s mph slider that holds opposing batters to a .182 expected batting average and produces a 37.4% chase rate," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "Castillo has pitched better of late, but I'm fading his season-long metrics. He has a 4.93 ERA, a 4.16 FIP, and an opponent batting average of .264, which is higher than the league average of .242. First five avoids bullpen variance." Trade Reds vs. Mariners here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.