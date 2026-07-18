Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Du Plessis vs. Usman, UFC Fight Night on Saturday

The UFC continues on Saturday after one of the most high-profile cards in recent UFC history last weekend, and the UFC isn't letting up in Oklahoma. Saturday features a main event matchup of top-10-ranked UFC middleweights as the latest chance to utilize the current Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Second-ranked Dricus Du Plessis takes on ninth-ranked Kamaru Usman in the main event from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Paramount+. The five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by seven prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Du Plessis held the middleweight title for over a year before losing it to Khamzat Chimaev in August at UFC 319 in his last fight. Usman had an extended welterweight title run from 2019-2022 before dropping the belt to Leon Edwards.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman preview

Dricus Du Plessis is 23-3 as a professional, including 9-1 in the UFC. The 32-year-old is coming off his first UFC loss, though, falling to Khamzat Chimaev by unanimous decision in August and dropping the middleweight belt. Du Plessis, 32, defeated Sean Strickland in January 2024 to win the title and had two successful defenses before his loss.

Usman, 39, went more than 18 months between fights before defeating Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision in June at a UFC Fight Night. Usman is 21-4 as a professional, but he lost three straight contests before his win over Buckley. Usman won The Ultimate Fighter 21 back in 2015 to make his UFC debut, and he won his first 14 UFC fights, defending top competitors such as Tyron Woodley and Sean Strickland with multiple wins over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Usman had an extended welterweight title run and is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history.

Du Plessis has the seven-year age advantage, though, and with that, he's priced at $0.69 per share to win, with Usman priced at $0.33 per share. Saturday's UFC Fight Night card also includes ranked matchups such as Jared Cannonier ($0.26) against Christian Duncan ($0.75) and Tabatha Ricci ($0.21) against Fatima Kline ($0.80). Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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