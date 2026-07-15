Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for England vs. Argentina, 2026 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. The 2026 World Cup semifinals conclude with England vs. Argentina in World Cup at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Kalshi prices England at $0.53 to advance, while Argentina are $0.47. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

SportsLine's soccer experts have revealed a trio of picks for Argentina vs. England that we're including in our Wednesday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

England vs. Argentina: Both teams to score ($0.54 per share)

England vs. Argentina: More than 2.5 goals ($0.40 per share)

England vs. Argentina: Harry Kane to score a goal ($0.39 per share)

England vs. Argentina: Both teams to score ($0.54 per share)

"Both teams to score has paid off in all three of England's knockout stage games so far at this tournament. The Three Lions beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32, before battling to a 3-2 victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Two goals from Jude Bellingham then earned them a 2-1 extra time win against Norway in the quarterfinals on Saturday," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The same is true of Argentina. La Albiceleste scraped a 3-2 win against Cape Verde in the Round of 32, before earning a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Egypt in the Round of 16. They then beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals, courtesy of extra time goals from strikers Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez." Trade the 2026 World Cup semifinals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

England vs. Argentina: More than 2.5 goals ($0.40 per share)

"This is a game that everyone and their mother is screaming is going to be a low scoring draw. The idea that both teams are going to be so petrified of making a mistake and conceding early is fueling the under 2.5 goal market with the under being heavily juiced," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I completely understand that argument and feel as though it's valid, but it's not how I view this match. Both teams have been horrendous defensively over the knockout rounds. While there will be a fear to press, I believe that both teams will be able to unlock each others defensive, and find goals. " Trade the World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

England vs. Argentina: Harry Kane to score a goal ($0.39 per share)

"Kane drew a blank in England's last match, but he still has six goals in six games at this tournament. He's coming off a record-breaking season, which saw him score 61 goals and win the European Golden Shoe. Kane will relish the chance to take on Romero and Lisandro Martínez," Green said. "The former is often caught out of position, while the latter is just too small to challenge Kane in the air. If he gets the right service, England's captain should find the back of the net in this game. He has 11 goals in his last 12 knockout stage matches at major tournaments, so $0.39 is an attractive price." Trade Argentina vs. England here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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