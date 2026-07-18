Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for England-France, 2026 World Cup third-place match on Saturday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. The 2026 World Cup returns to center stage on Saturday, as France faces England in the third-place match at 5 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

SportsLine's soccer experts have revealed multiple World Cup picks for that match, while another expert has an MLB trade for Saturday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Braves vs. Rangers: Atlanta to win or lose by one run or less ($0.64 per share)

France vs. England: France to win in regulation ($0.54 per share)

France vs. England: Kylian Mbappe to score ($0.55 per share)

Braves vs. Rangers: Atlanta to win or lose by one run or less ($0.64 per share)

"Friday was pretty infuriating when it comes to MLB, but at least the Braves cooperated. And Chris Sale was so good that the Atlanta bullpen is still pretty much fully ready to go behind tonight's starter in Owen Murphy (0-1, 2.25 ERA)," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "They do well vs. lefties, too, at 23-16 and face a mediocre one in MacKenzie Gore, who is 2-6 with a 5.81 ERA away." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

France vs. England: France to win in regulation ($0.54 per share)

"The third place match always comes down to motivation, and it's hard to see England bouncing back after such a gut wrenching loss to Argentina," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Their midfield is also banged up. Declan Rice may not play, Elliot Anderson has logged a ton of minutes and could be rested, Bukayo Saka is nursing an injury, and Harry Kane has played a heavy workload all year, so don't be surprised if he's limited or sits. On the other side, you know Kylian Mbappé will be chasing the Golden Boot, so he'll be motivated to play. If this turns into a battle of depth, France has the edge, especially with Mbappé leading the way." Trade the World Cup third-place match here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

France vs. England: Kylian Mbappe to score ($0.55 per share)

"This match does count towards all World Cup awards," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "This means that even though France are out of the competition, Mbappe will be the one who is motivated to go for goals here. He is currently tied with Messi with eight goals a piece going into the final match. Messi and his Argentina squad will be playing the best defense in the world, so they'll probably struggle to find multiple goals, while Mbappe will be motivated to attack for the award." Trade England vs. France here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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