Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for trading on 2026 College Football Heisman Trophy winner

College football teams begin official practice in about a month, but you don't need to wait any longer to start trading on one of sports' biggest awards. Heisman Trophy 2026 markets are live on Kalshi, and with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. The upcoming college football season is filled with big-name talent, such as Texas' Arch Manning, Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, all viable options for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading. Moore was projected by many as a top-five pick in last year's draft but chose to remain in college, and he's trading at $0.06 per share to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr tops the market at $0.13 per share, followed by Manning ($0.12). Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Although we are many weeks from college football games beginning, we are already seeing significant movement in the Heisman Trophy market. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has climbed the charts to sit behind just C.J. Carr and Arch Manning at $0.11 per share after generating some positive press this past week. Mateer was off to a red-hot start last year before hurting his thumb in the SEC opener against Auburn, which appeared to hinder him in the middle of the season.

Mateer threw for at least 270 yards in each of his first four games, but finished below that total in his next six starts before finishing the season with back-to-back 300-yard showings. Mateer threw for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Alabama in a 34-24 playoff loss. There are reasons to be excited by Mateer, including just the fact he's Oklahoma's starting quarterback, as the Sooners have had two Heisman-winning QBs over the last nine years (Baker Mayfield, 2017 and Kyler Murray, 2018).

Notre Dame's Carr ($0.13) and Texas' Manning ($0.12) top the Heisman Trophy market at Kalshi. Other candidates in a deep quarterback field include Ohio State's Julian Sayin ($0.08), Miami's Darian Mensah ($0.07) and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss ($0.07) in an award dominated by quarterbacks over recent seasons. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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