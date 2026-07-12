Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for UFC 329, McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Saturday

Few, if any, fighters have ever drawn an UFC audience like Conor McGregor, and on Saturday, the Irish fighter makes his return to the octagon at UFC 329, giving you an electrifying chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Saturday's main event features Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in McGregor's first fight in five years. McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision in 2013 in the Irishman's second career fight. The five-fight main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Holloway is a former featherweight and BMF champion. He's coming off a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March for the BMF title. Holloway is 2-2 since the start of 2024. Holloway (34) also has the youth advantage over McGregor (37).

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 preview

The last time Conor McGregor was in a UFC octagon, he suffered a gruesome broken leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 after losing to Poirier by TKO in the second round in January 2021. McGregor, the former featherweight and lightweight champion, lost three of four fights from 2018-2021 before his five-year absence from the UFC. McGregor, 37, is 22-6 as a professional and 10-4 in the UFC, including a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway in August 2013 in his second UFC fight.

Holloway has remained busy over the last five years with McGregor away from the sport. The 34-year-old Holloway is 27-9 as a professional, including 23-9 in the UFC. He's had four fights against four of the biggest names in the sport since the start of 2024, going 2-2 in those bouts, including a win over current lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Holloway is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March to drop the BMF belt.

McGregor vs. Holloway will be fought at welterweight, marking Holloway's first time at welterweight. McGregor is 2-1 in welterweight bouts. Holloway is trading at $0.72 per share to win, while McGregor is $0.28 to win. For method of victory, trading patterns indicate Holloway's most likely method of victory is via KO/TKO/DQ ($0.52) and McGregor is priced at $0.19 per share to win by KO/TKO/DQ. The UFC 329 card also includes Benoit Saint-Denis ($0.54) vs. Paddy Pimblett ($0.46), Cory Sandhagen ($0.56) vs. Mario Bautista ($0.44) and Lone'er Kavanagh ($0.69) vs. Brandon Royval ($0.31). Trade UFC 329 and McGregor vs. Holloway here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.