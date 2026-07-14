Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for France vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup semifinals on Tuesday

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SportsLine's soccer experts have revealed a trio of picks for France vs. Spain that we're including in our Tuesday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

France vs. Spain: Kylian Mbappe to score a goal ($0.46 per share)

France vs. Spain: More than 2.5 goals ($0.52 per share)

France vs. Spain: France to win in regulation ($0.42 per share)

France vs. Spain: Kylian Mbappe to score a goal ($0.46 per share)

"Mbappé has scored eight goals in six games at this tournament. He drew a blank in France's 4-1 victory over Norway, but he found the back of the net in their other five matches. Mbappé has scored a goal every 65 minutes, which is an impressive strike rate when you consider the caliber of opposition he has faced," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He has scored two goals in three competitive matches against Spain during his career, and he could be the man to unlock Spain's stubborn defense on Tuesday." Trade the 2026 World Cup semifinals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

France vs. Spain: More than 2.5 goals ($0.50 per share)

"I keep seeing the argument that Spain have only conceded once this World Cup so we should expect this to be low-scoring cagey and I just don't agree with that. To be frank, Spain have not been tested. They haven't had to play against a truly incredible attack, and now they will be facing the best front three in world football," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "France will score this match and that will force Spain to press. I expect France to get at least two goals in this match, and Spain possess the talent to score themselves." Trade the World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

France vs. Spain: France to win in regulation ($0.41 per share)

"What a wonderful semifinal matchup outside Dallas on Tuesday. The only countries in the event yet to trail. So evenly matched that I almost passed but I'm gonna want a rooting interest so here we are. Spain won the last meeting 5-4 in the 2025 Nations League Final," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I'm pretty darn sure we will not see nine goals Tuesday, although that would be fantastic. And I am going to lean Les Bleus simply as they have more offensive firepower. La Roja have looked a little ragged at times in that regard but are dynamic defensively. France won the lone WC meeting in 2006." Trade Spain vs. France here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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