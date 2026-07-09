Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for France vs. Morocco, 2026 World Cup trading on Thursday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new user a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades, which can be unlocked by trading France vs. Morocco in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday afternoon. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

This is a rematch of a 2022 World Cup semifinal match, when France advanced to the final. Kalshi has France at $0.77 per share to advance, with Morocco at $0.23. More than 2.5 goals scored in Morocco vs. France is trading at $0.50. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

France vs. Morocco preview

France and Morocco are both trying to make a trip back to the semifinals, where they met during the 2022 World Cup. It was a 2-0 win for France in that match, improving to 4-0-2 in six head-to-head meetings all-time, but that was the only competitive meeting. France cruised in its first four wins at this year's World Cup before having to grind out a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe is one goal behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race, while Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi scored twice in a 3-0 win over Canada in the Round of 16. Morocco is riding a 10-match unbeaten streak since the Africa Cup of Nations final. France's Aurelien Tchouameni and Morocco's Ismael Saibari are both doubtful for this match due to injury.

France is trading at $0.62 per share to win in regulation, with Morocco at $0.15 and a draw at $0.25. France is $0.77 to advance to the semifinals, while Morocco is $0.23. Mbappe is $0.55 to score a goal on Thursday. Trade France vs. Morocco in the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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