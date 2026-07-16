Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Mets vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Thursday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. The MLB returns after the All-Star break with one matchup on Thursday, with first pitch for Phillies vs. Mets scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed a trio of picks for Mets vs. Phillies that we're including in our Thursday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Phillies vs. Mets: Aaron Nola more than 16.5 outs recorded NO ($0.71 per share)

Phillies vs. Mets: Juan Soto to hit a home run ($0.29 per share)

Phillies vs. Mets: New York to win outright ($0.45 per share)

Phillies vs. Mets: Aaron Nola more than 16.5 outs recorded NO ($0.71 per share)

"Aaron Nola faced the Mets in mid-June and gave up seven hits across five innings and threw 90+ pitches, so they were able to work counts and record more than a hit per inning. The Mets and Phillies have Friday off, plus they just had the All-Star break, so there really is no need to put themselves in a bad spot here to lose a game because they need to keep Nola in for workload purposes," SportsLine MLB props expert Angelo Magliocca said. "The bullpen should be ready to go and with the extra time off, I'm anticipating they try to work a few guys in, leaving Nola with a bit of a shorter runway." Trade Mets vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Phillies vs. Mets: Juan Soto to hit a home run ($0.29 per share)

"The Mets' Juan Soto has hit .290 this season with 21 homers, and apparently, everyone else isn't hitting, as the Mets have only won 40 games and sit in last place. Soto hasn't hit a home run in his last three games against the Red Sox, but four games ago against the Royals, he went deep," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "In six games against the Phillies this season, he has seven hits in 19 at-bats, two home runs, and six walks. I think the Mets are going to take this game, and Soto would be the perfect send-off for the Mets offense, showing themselves that they're back for business in the second half. Aaron Nola is starting for Philly." Trade Mets vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Phillies vs. Mets: New York to win outright ($0.45 per share)

"Sports (trading) isn't just about analyzing matchups and picking a side or total, etc. There are proven systems that consistently deliver results over time. One I've trusted for many years focuses on the All-Star Game host team, which always plays at home right after the break. Since 2002, these teams are just 8-15, including a 2-6 mark since 2017. The only recent winners are the 2022 Dodgers and the 2025 Braves," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "I like the Mets' Christian Scott against Aaron Nola, but with these systems, you set it and forget it. This approach has paid off, especially since most of these teams are underdogs. Additionally, all of the host teams have played on Friday, but this year the Phillies have to play on Thursday." Trade the MLB on Thursday here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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