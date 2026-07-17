Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Yankees-Dodgers, Giants-Mariners, MLB trades on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. The MLB has its first full slate after the All-Star break on Friday, including matchups like Yankees vs. Dodgers, Angels vs. Tigers and Mariners vs. Giants. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed a trio of picks for those three games that we're including in our Friday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Yankees vs. Dodgers: New York to win ($0.49 per share)

Angels vs. Tigers: Detroit to win ($0.50 per share)

Mariners vs. Giants: Seattle to win ($0.63 per share)

Yankees vs. Dodgers: New York to win ($0.49 per share)

"The Yankees offense started to wake back up before the break and it spurred a four-game winning streak," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "They'll love seeing Roki Sasaki (8.61 ERA last five starts), who is prone to walks and home runs. I'm also expecting a big second half from Gerrit Cole." Trade Yankees vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Angels vs. Tigers: Detroit to win ($0.50 per share)

"The Tigers are 22-14 since the start of June and won nine of 12 heading into the break," Snyder said. "The road record is still bad, but they've won five of six on the road. Troy Melton (1.82 ERA in eight starts) vs. the maddeningly inconsistent Reid Detmers (7.40 ERA in his last four starts) means the pitching matchup favors the better team here, too." Trade Angels vs. Tigers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Mariners vs. Giants: Seattle to win ($0.63 per share)

"Pretty fair price on the Mariners -- not that they are that great, but the Giants are garbage," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I had a Violet Beauregarde metaphor but I'll just let you wonder what that was. SF is 11 games under .500 away and Landen Roupp has one win in his past 12. Bryce Miller, meanwhile, feels more at home in Seattle than Eddie Vedder does with a 0.40 ERA." Trade the MLB on Friday here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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