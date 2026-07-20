Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $15 bonus for Yankees-Pirates, Dodgers-Phillies, MLB on Monday

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SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed picks for Yankees vs. Pirates, Phillies vs. Dodgers and Diamondbacks vs. Athletics for our Monday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Yankees vs. Pirates: Ryan Weathers fewer than 16.5 outs recorded ($0.46 per share)

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.57 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics: Arizona to win by two runs or more ($0.40 per share)

Yankees vs. Pirates: Ryan Weathers fewer than 16.5 outs recorded ($0.46 per share)

"This looks like a good spot to fade Ryan Weathers who has been inconsistent from the mound this season. He'll face a Pirates lineup that has been exceptional both in the short term and over the duration of the entire season," MLB prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Pittsburgh's lineup ranks 2nd in Weighted On Base Average both on the year and over the last 30 days. Meanwhile Weathers has failed to eclipse this number in his last three outings." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.57 per share)

"L.A. will be in a horrible double-whammy spot Monday off a doubleheader AND the Sunday night game with travel. And it's Phils ace Cristopher Sanchez, who is 7-1 with a 0.86 ERA at home," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Philly is getting pounded at home as we speak by the other New York team, but that's just fine because it means no high-leverage relievers will be used (barring a comeback)." Trade Dodgers vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Athletics: Arizona to win by two runs or more ($0.40 per share)

"The Athletics have lost 11 of 12, getting outscored 97-42 in that span. A's lefty Jeffrey Springs has an ERA above 10.00 since the start of June. He has given up an MLB-high 26 homers -- including 19 in his last 10 starts," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The surging Diamondbacks, who erased a seven-run deficit to win 8-7 Sunday over the Cardinals, rank fourth in OPS against southpaws (.769). They also should tee off against an A's bullpen carrying a 5.51 ERA." Trade Athletics vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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