The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more. The FedExCup field is down to 50 golfers after Scottie Scheffler took home the St. Jude Championship last week. The action now turns to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, and once Sunday is wrapped up, just 30 players will move on to the Tour Championship next week. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for the BMW Championship and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Before the 2026 BMW Championship tees off, we'll look at the different golf trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer for $25 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive a bonus of up to $25 regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a bonus of $25:

BMW Championship winner markets at Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler: Yes 23 cents, No 78 cents

Rory McIlroy: Yes 5.9 cents, No 94.6 cents

Xander Schauffele: Yes 5.2 cents, No 94.9 cents

Ludvig Aberg: Yes 5.1 cents, No. 95 cents

Cameron Young: Yes 4.4 cents, No 95.8 cents

Tommy Fleetwood: Yes 4.2 cents, No 95.9 cents

Sam Burns: Yes 4.1 cents, No 96 cents

Si Woo Kin: Yes 3.4 cents, No 96.7 cents

Matt Fitzpatrick: Yes 3.2 cents, No 96.9 cents

Chris Gotterup: Yes 3 cents, No 97.1 cents

Hideki Matsuyama: Yes 3 cents, No 97.1 cents

BMW Championship trades at Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler to win: Yes 23 cents, No 78 cents

Sam Burns to finish top five: Yes 22 cents, No 78 cents

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top 10: Yes 33 cents, No 68 cents

Ludvig Aberg to finish top 10: Yes 42 cents, No 59 cents

Scottie Scheffler to win: Yes 23 cents, No 78 cents

Scheffler sat atop the FedExCup standings essentially all year long despite having had just a single win in 2026, but that changed last week with him taking home the St. Jude Championship by eight strokes, finishing 17-under for the week. Scheffler now heads to the BMW Championship, which he won last year at Caves Valley in Maryland. Scheffler has played well this year despite last week being his second win and first since January, and he's finished in the top five in five of his last six events played.

Scheffler winning this weekend is 23 cents per share. Scheffler not winning is trading at 78 cents. Trade on the BMW Championship with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sam Burns to finish top five: Yes 22 cents, No 78 cents

Burns has been near the top of the leaderboard all year and finished third at last week's St. Jude Championship. That was his sixth top-10 finish of the year, and he's now finished in the top 10 in three of his last four starts and four of his last five. While this event rotates courses every year, Burns finished second in the BMW Championship in 2024 and fourth last year.

A Burns top-five finish this weekend is trading at 22 cents per share. Burns finishing sixth or worse is trading at 78 cents per share. Trade on the BMW Championship and more using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top 10: Yes 33 cents, No 68 cents

Matsuyama has been playing very well, finishing in the top 10 in each of his last four events played after finishing tied for seventh at last week's St. Jude Championship. Matsuyama was 26th in this event a year ago, but he shot 5-under in the first round in 2024 before having to withdraw due to injury.

Matsuyama finishing in the top 10 for the fifth straight start is 33 cents per share. Matsuyama finishing outside the top 10 is 68 cents. Trade on the BMW Championship and more golf events with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Ludvig Aberg to finish top 10: Yes 42 cents, No 59 cents

Aberg has eight top-10 finishes in 2026, including last week at the St. Jude Championship. He's played well in this event the last two years, finishing second in 2024 and seventh in 2025. Aberg has finished in the top 10 in each of his last two starts and had a stretch this year with six top-10s over seven starts.

Aberg finishing in the top 10 in this event for the third year in a row is priced at 42 cents per share. Aberg finishing outside the top 10 is 59 cents per share. Trade on the BMW Championship with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 sign-up bonus: