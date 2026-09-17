The WNBA resumes this week, and the American players are returning to the court after leading their country to the FIBA World Cup championship, putting women's basketball back in the spotlight as another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. USA defeated France, 97-79, in the final behind 22 points and 10 rebounds from Breanna Stewart, who now looks to lead the New York Liberty to another title. The Minnesota Lynx have separated themselves atop the pricing chart, trading at $0.48 per contract to win it all. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $25 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

The Americans met their expectations of winning the FIBA World Cup title, and despite Breanna Stewart's dominance in that final, the two-time WNBA MVP has been unable to lead the New York Liberty to the same supremacy this season. New York did win the Commissioner's Cup in the in-season tournament, but its record has the Liberty in a position where, although they have clinched the playoffs, they could be the No. 8 seed.

The Liberty won the 2024 WNBA Finals and are trading at $0.06 to win this year. The Lynx entered the break with the best record in the WNBA, and they have created a significant gap between themselves and the next team in the Kalshi championship price list. The Lynx are trading at $0.48 per contract, followed by the Golden State Valkyries ($0.13) and Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces, all at $0.12 per contract.

The WNBA playoffs begin September 27. The Lynx entered the playoffs last year with the league's best record, but failed to even reach the final. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.