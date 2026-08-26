The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. On Kalshi, you'll be able to find prediction markets for any of the 15 games on Wednesday's MLB schedule or the Week 0 college football games later this week. Today's MLB slate includes televised matchups like Yankees vs. Astros and Braves vs. Dodgers. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some Kalshi markets available for Wednesday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Angels vs. Guardians, Athletics vs. Twins, and TCU vs. North Carolina as part of our Wednesday trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Angels vs. Guardians: Grayson Rodriguez fewer than 17 outs recorded ($0.53 per share)

Athletics vs. Twins: Minnesota to win by 2 runs or more NO ($0.56 per share)

TCU vs. North Carolina: Horned Frogs to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Angels vs. Guardians

"Grayson Rodriguez has stayed under this number in 11/14 starts this season," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's struggled mightily at home (8.82 ERA) and against lefties (.904 OPS allowed), and he's about to face 7-8 lefties in the Guardians lineup in Los Angeles today. While Cleveland does not possess the most potent of lineups, they are patient, with the fifth most pitches per plate appearance seen, and the ninth lowest team chase rate."

Rodriguez to record 17 outs or more is priced at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Athletics vs. Twins

"End of a six-game road trip with no days off on it for the Twins, and they are 1-4 on it and probably won't have All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton tonight (.254, 25 HR, 46 RBI) after leaving Tuesday's loss injured," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Rookie pitcher Connor Prielipp is 0-4 with a 6.58 ERA in eight road starts. JT Ginn (8-8, 3.60 ERA) has been a modest bright spot for the Athletics, who can win a second straight series for the first time in the second half."

Minnesota to win by two runs or more is priced at $0.45 per share, and NO is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

TCU vs. North Carolina

"When I studied QB Jaden Craig at Harvard, he was one of the best QBs in the FCS. He's now the starting QB at TCU and gives them a rushing element that they didn't have under last year's QB Josh Hoover," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "We still don't know what to expect offensively from North Carolina. While defensively they will provide a challenge at the line of scrimmage, over the course of a game, I don't believe their offense will be able to play complementary football enough."

TCU to win by more than 7.5 is priced at $0.52 per share, and NO is listed at $0.49 per share. Trade on Week 0 college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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