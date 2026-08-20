The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. On Kalshi, you'll be able to find prediction markets for any of the nine games on the MLB schedule or two NFL preseason games on Thursday. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some markets available for Thursday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and our team of experts. They've locked in picks for Brewers vs. Mariners, Texans vs. Raiders and 49ers vs. Chargers as part of our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Brewers vs. Mariners: Milwaukee to win ($0.55 per share)

Texans vs. Raiders: Fewer than 37.5 points scored ($0.47 per share)

Chargers vs. 49ers: Los Angeles to win by 2 points or more ($0.43 per share)

Brewers vs. Mariners

"The Brewers are 8-1 in their last nine home series', including 5-0 after the All-Star Break. After a 22-0 thrashing on Tuesday, Milwaukee fell to Seattle 7-5 on Wednesday but rallied late after a dreadful start," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Mariners starter George Kirby enters with a 4.55 road ERA and 5.05 daytime ERA, neither of which bode well on the road at one of the National League's best teams. Robert Gasser is nothing special as a starter for the Brewers, but Seattle's lineup isn't very good so he should have a better than average outing."

Milwaukee is trading at $0.55 per share to win and Seattle is trading at $0.46 per share to win. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texans vs. Raiders

"The Texans appear set to rest their starters in this matchup, just like they did last week," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "That one ended 27-7, making it 11 out of 11 preseason games where DeMeco Ryans' team has scored 38 or fewer points. The Raiders struggled in joint practice this week and the offense didn't look good against a questionable Cardinals defense last week aside from the first drive with Kirk Cousins. We don't know if he's playing, but if he does it won't be for long."

Kalshi prices fewer than 37.5 points scored at $0.47 per share, while more than 37.5 points trades at $0.62 per share. You can also slide the scale from as low as 19.5 points to as high as 61.5 points. Trade on the NFL preseason here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. 49ers

"The Chargers will get their first look at Justin Herbert, who is expected to play at least one series. Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are set to share snaps for the rest of the game, with Uiagalelei expected to take over for the second half," SportsLine NFL expert Jeff Hochman said. "Uiagalelei spent the entire 2025 season on the Chargers' practice squad and is very familiar with the system, having appeared in three preseason games last year. He put real pressure on Lance for a roster spot with an impressive fourth-quarter performance against the Texans, completing 6 of 9 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown"

The Chargers are priced at $0.43 per share to win by at least two points at home and the 49ers are priced at $0.58 per share to lose by fewer than 1.5 points or win. Trade on the NFL preseason here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

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