The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Tonight's MLB schedule is highlighted by matchups like Cubs vs. Brewers and Astros vs. White Sox. The Cubs are set to send out left-hander Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA), while the Brewers will counter with Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA). Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Tuesday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, Dodgers vs. Cardinals and Nebraska vs. Ohio as part of our Tuesday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Jesus Luzardo 6+ strikeouts ($0.57 per share)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Los Angeles to win ($0.63 per share)

Nebraska vs. Ohio: Cornhuskers to win by 24 or more ($0.51 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies predictions

"I was admittedly bearish on Jesus Luzardo but he's changed my opinion and been exceptional down the stretch for the Phillies," MLB prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "While this would certainly qualify as a difficult matchup, this is line is simply too low for one of the leagues premiere strikeout artists. Luzardo is averaging over 11K per 9 IP. I like his chances of racking up at least 6+."

Anyone researching prediction markets legal states should know Luzardo is priced at $0.57 per share to strike out 6 or more and $0.44 per share to strike out 5 or fewer. You can also adjust his strikeout slider between 3 and 11. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Cardinals predictions

"The Cards haven't been playing well for a couple of weeks to slip under .500 and they have lost former NL Rookie of the Year favorite JJ Wetherholt to injury. Rookie pitcher Michael McGreevy was rocked last time out," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Think overachieving time is overall for MM and the Cardinals in general. This is usually when the Dodgers flip the switch and get near playoff mode. This starts a long homestand against below .500 teams so L.A. could make a move in the overall MLB standings to get that top seed. Lefty Eric Lauer (7-1, 3.78 ERA with Dodgers) starts on the hill."

The Dodgers are trading at $0.63 per share on Tuesday, and the Cardinals are trading at $0.39 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Nebraska vs. Ohio predictions

"I love Nebraska in this spot. Ohio has a new head coach and a completely retooled roster. They should be a good fade candidate early in the year," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "This looks like Matt Rhule's most talented roster in Lincoln, and I think Anthony Colandrea is an upgrade at quarterback over the inconsistent Dylan Raiola. The Bobcats have a new quarterback and five new offensive linemen. Look for Nebraska's defense to dominate in a 45-10 kind of win at home."

Nebraska to win by more than 23.5 points is priced at $0.51 per share and NO on the same trade is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.