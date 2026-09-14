The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, available for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are favored at $0.54 per share. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kansas City trades at $0.54 per share to beat Denver, which trades at $0.46 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 14, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Broncos vs. Chiefs predictions

Denver and Kansas City kick off Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Denver looking to extend a three game winning streak in the series, having beaten Kansas City 22-19 and 20-13 during last season's regular season and 38-0 in a playoff game the previous January. Kansas City is also managing a couple of injuries up front, offensive tackle Josh Simmons is out with a back injury and defensive back Chamarri Conner is out with a knee injury, while defensive tackle Chris Jones carries no injury designation after working through a calf issue. Denver reported no player injuries on the week. Kansas City is trading at $0.54 per share on Kalshi to beat Denver, who trades at $0.46 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.