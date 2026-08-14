Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get a $25 bonus for Dolphins-Commanders, Astros-Mariners, NFL, MLB on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's NFL preseason schedule includes Commanders vs. Dolphins, while there are also 14 games on the MLB schedule. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for Commanders vs. Dolphins, Astros vs. Mariners and Giants vs. Rockies as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Commanders vs. Dolphins: Miami to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.58 per share)

Astros vs. Mariners: Houston to win ($0.53 per share)

Giants vs. Rockies: Colorado to win ($0.44 per share)

Commanders vs. Dolphins: Miami to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.58 per share)

"Malik Willis has taken a step forward in practices lately and will play, along with some other starters," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Commanders also will play some starters but there are bigger injury concerns on Washington's side. Miami may not get more than a few regular-season wins but I like the Dolphins here." Trade the NFL preseason with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Astros vs. Mariners: Houston to win ($0.53 per share)

"Here we can play both the hotter hand and the better pitching side," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Mariners have scored two runs or less six of their last seven outings. That's a good matchup for Astros starter Peter Lambert, who owns a 2.29 ERA his last seven starts, and a bullpen with a 1.49 ERA the last two weeks. Mariners RHP George Kirby is no slouch, but he does have a 4.10 ERA in nine road games. He's gone over six innings just twice in his last 12 starts. Seattle's pen has an 8.79 ERA the last two weeks, so there's not much relief in sight." Trade Mariners vs. Astros here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Rockies: Colorado to win ($0.44 per share)

"Somehow the Rockies are 5-4 in Kyle Freeland's last nine starts so there's a faint positive," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "And the current Giants roster is hitting a collective 9 for 58 against him (.155 average). But this is mostly a fade of San Francisco starter Landon Roupp. The Giants have lost 15 of his last 17 starts dating back to May. He has a 4.89 ERA at night, nearly two points higher than his daytime ERA. Colorado just took the final two games in Arizona so we'll see if they can make it three straight wins on Friday." Trade Rockies vs. Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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