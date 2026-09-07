The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The NFL begins on Wednesday and there's still one college football matchup left on the schedule, Florida State vs. SMU on Monday. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Monday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Florida State vs. SMU, Athletics vs. Blue Jays and Seahawks vs. Patriots as part of our Monday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Florida State vs. SMU: Mustangs to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Athletics vs. Blue Jays: Toronto to score more than 4.5 runs ($0.55 per share)

Seahawks vs. Patriots: A.J. Barner to record more than 24.5 receiving yards ($0.51 per share)

Florida State vs. SMU predictions

"Even with FSU having played in Week 0 -- and even with SMU coach Rhett Lashlee opining that the Seminoles should be favorites by at least a touchdown -- let's side with the Mustangs. The 'Noles were unimpressive in a 17-point win, outgaining New Mexico State by a mere 100 yards," SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney said. "SMU welcomes back most of its offensive production. QB Kevin Jennings has accumulated 20 wins with the 'Stangs, including a demolishing of FSU two years ago, and should be in the early Heisman Trophy picture. The O-Line is loaded with NFL prospects."

SMU to win by more than 2.5 points is priced at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Athletics vs. Blue Jays predictions

"Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is a hitter's paradise. With a 125 Run Factor and a 127 Home Run Factor, it's one of the most offense-friendly parks around. Toronto's lineup, full of high-contact hitters (2nd-lowest strikeout rate), is in an ideal spot to take advantage of A's starter Jacob Lopez," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "His low-spin breaking pitches are likely to lose their bite in the hot, dry Central Valley air. The Athletics' bullpen is exhausted. Multiple key relievers have high pitch counts over the last three days. The unit owns the league's worst ERA while ranking 28th in home runs allowed. Five runs for the road team seems very doable in this spot."

Toronto to score five runs or more is priced at $0.55 per share, while four runs or fewer is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

"In the Super Bowl, Seahawks tight end A.J. Barner caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown as New England's secondary successfully shut down Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Look for a similar outcome in Week 1, with Christian Gonzalez and New England's defense scheming to slow the Seahawks' star wide receiver," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "That should leave Barner some room to operate in the intermediate area of the field. He exceeded this number in 7 of the Seahawks' last 11 games in 2025-26 and should be able to once again find success on Wednesday night in the 2026-27 opener."

Barner to record more than 24.5 receiving yards is priced at $0.51 per share and fewer than 24.5 receiving yards is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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