The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus. The Week 1 college football schedule concludes when the Florida State Seminoles host the SMU Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. ET. SMU is trading at $0.59 per share on Kalshi to beat Florida State, which is $0.42 per share. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football, MLB trading preview

Florida State vs. SMU predictions

Florida State opened its season with a 34-17 home win over New Mexico State in Week 0, giving fourth-year head coach Mike Norvell a fast start in a prove-it season after combining for just seven wins over the past two years. Norvell brought in transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels from Auburn along with experienced transfers in the secondary. SMU is ranked No. 19 in the country, trailing only Miami among ACC teams. The Mustangs return quarterback Kevin Jennings and have gone 14-2 in ACC play across their first two seasons in the league. SMU is trading at $0.59 per share on Kalshi to beat Florida State, which trades at $0.42 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

Blue Jays vs. Athletics predictions

Toronto enters the series-finale at 72-72 on the season, sending Dylan Cease to the mound with a 10-5 record and 2.25 ERA. The Athletics sit at 57-87, well back in the standings, and counter with Jacob Lopez, who carries a 6-4 record and a 4.71 ERA. Toronto is trading at $0.66 per share on Kalshi to beat the Athletics, who trade at $0.35 per share. Both teams have won four of their last five games coming into tonight's matchup. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

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