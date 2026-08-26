The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more. The final stage of the PGA Tour's FedExCup takes place this week, and just 30 golfers remain entering the 2026 Tour Championship on Thursday. US Open winner Wyndham Clark took home the BMW Championship last week after Scottie Scheffler won the St. Jude Championship the week prior. The top 30 golfers left in the FedExCup standings will now clash at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where Tommy Fleetwood is the reigning champion. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for the Tour Championship and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Ahead of the Tour Championship 2026, we're going to look at the different golf trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer for $25 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive a bonus of up to $25 regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a bonus of $25:

Tour Championship winner markets at Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler: Yes 22 cents, No 79 cents

Rory McIlroy: Yes 9.1 cents, No 91 cents

Xander Schauffele: Yes 7.4 cents, No 92.2 cents

Wyndham Clark: Yes 5.4 cents, No 95.5 cents

Ludvig Aberg: Yes 4.6 cents, No. 95.5 cents

Patrick Cantlay: Yes 4.5 cents, No 95.6 cents

Sam Burns: Yes 4.5 cents, No 95.8 cents

Cameron Young: Yes 4.3 cents, No 95.8 cents

Collin Morikawa: Yes 4.2 cents, No 95.9 cents

Tommy Fleetwood: Yes 4.2 cents, No 95.9 cents

Matt Fitzpatrick: Yes 3.2 cents, No 96.9 cents

Chris Gotterup: Yes 3.3 cents, No 97.1 cents

Viktor Hovland: Yes 3.3 cents, No 96.8 cents

Si Woo Kim: Yes 3.1 cents, No 97 cents

Hideki Matsuyama: Yes 2.9 cents, No 97.2 cents

Tour Championship trades at Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler to win: Yes 22 cents, No 79 cents

Tommy Fleetwood to win: Yes 4.2 cents, No 95.9 cents

Cameron Young to finish top 10: Yes 43 cents, No 62 cents

Scottie Scheffler to win

Scheffler enters this event having won just two weeks ago and having won the Tour Championship in 2024, though that was with a different format as players near the top of the FedExCup standings started the tournament with a strokes advantage over other competitors in the field. Still, Scheffler finished fourth in the 2025 Tour Championship, falling by four strokes. Scheffler finished 12th in the BMW Championship last week, and he's finished in the top five in five of the last seven events he's played, including winning the St. Jude two weeks ago.

Scheffler winning the Tour Championship is 22 cents per share at Kalshi, while him not winning this week is priced at 79 cents per share. Trade on the Tour Championship with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Tommy Fleetwood to win

Fleetwood has long been one of the better players on the PGA Tour, but that first win on Tour proved elusive. He put that to bed in last year's Tour Championship, finishing 18-under to win the event by three strokes. Fleetwood now returns to the site of his lone PGA Tour win. The British golfer finished 47th at the BMW Championship last week, but before that, Fleetwood had finished in the top 15 in each of his last seven events and in eight of his prior nine, including three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Fleetwood repeating as the winner of the Tour Championship is 4.2 cents per share at Kalshi, while Fleetwood not winning is 95.9 cents per share. Trade on the Tour Championship and more using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Cameron Young to finish top 10

Young has had a great year on Tour in 2026, winning three times and carding eight total top-10 finishes. He's coming off finishing 37th at last week's BMW Championship, which came on the heels of a 39th-place finish at the St. Jude and a 61st-place finish at the Wyndham Championship. Young finished fourth in last year's Tour Championship and has largely performed well in majors and signature events in 2026.

A Young top-10 finish is priced at 43 cents per share, while Young finishing outside the top 10 is 62 cents per share. Trade on the Tour Championship and more golf events with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus: