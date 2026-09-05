The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Clemson will face No. 11 LSU ($0.77 to win) in Baton Rogue on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Other notable Week 1 Saturday college football games include Texas State vs. No. 5 Texas ($0.97) at 3:30 p.m. ET and UCLA vs. Cal ($0.45) at 10:30 p.m. ET. Indiana, Ohio State, and Alabama are all cruising in the early window. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Saturday college football predictions

Clemson vs. LSU

LSU went 7-6 (3-5 SEC), losing its final regular season game to Oklahoma and the Texas Bowl to Houston, but faces major expectations following the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin and several notable transfer additions. LSU's offense faced uncharacteristic struggles, ranking last among SEC with 333.5 yards per game and 14th with 22.8 points per game.

LSU acquired 43 players through the transfer portal in a class highlighted by quarterback Sam Leavitt, who threw for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions on 145 of 239 passing, while also recording 306 yards and five touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts at Arizona State last season. Clemson went a 3-5 through its first eight games before finishing the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

Clemson lost nine players to the 2026 NFL Draft and 14 to the transfer portal, but acquired 10 transfers ahead of the 2026 season. Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina is expected to replace veteran Cade Klubnik, having thrown for 406 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in limited play during the 2025 season. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that LSU is trading at $0.78 per share to win Saturday's game, while Clemson is trading at $0.23 per share, at Kalshi.

LSU is also trading at $0.47 to win by 11 or more points, while Clemson is trading at $0.54 to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Trade on Clemson vs. LSU here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas State vs. Texas

Texas is coming off a 10-3 (6-2 SEC) season and a three-game winning streak capped off by a 41-27 victory against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Quarterback Arch Manning lived up to lofty expectations in his redshirt sophomore season, throwing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, as well as 399 yards and 10 touchdowns on 92 rushing attempts.

Texas has more players selected to the CBS Sports' Preseason All-America team than any FBS program with wide receiver Cam Coleman, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, edge rusher Colin Simmons, linebacker Rasheem Biles and punt returner Ryan Niblett all on the first team. Texas State finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 (3-5 Sun Belt) record, with four consecutive wins to end the season, including a 41-10 victory against Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Texas State and Texas have only met once, a 6-0 win by the Longhorns in 1930. Texas is trading at $0.47 per share to win by 31 or more points, while Texas State is trading at $0.54 per share to lose by 30 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Trade on Texas State vs. Texas here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

UCLA vs. California

UCLA and California haven't met since 2023, one year prior to the Bruins' move to the Big Ten. UCLA has a 57-35-1 all-time record against California, who won their last meeting, 33-7, after losing the matchup three consecutive years.

UCLA finished 2025 with a 3-9 (3-6 Big Ten record, having dropped to 0-4 before winning three consecutive games against then-No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland, prior to a five-game losing skid to end the season. California went 7-6 (4-4 ACC) last season, having started with a 5-2 record before going 2-4 in its final six games, including a loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

UCLA is trading at $0.53 per share to win Saturday, while California is trading at $0.46 per share, at Kalshi. The Golden Bears are also trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, while California is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or less points or win outright. Trade on UCLA vs. California here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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