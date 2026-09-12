The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's Week 2 slate will be headlined by the matchup between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas ($0.53 to win), scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

Texas and Ohio State had a defensive struggle in the 2025 opener, with the Longhorns going 5 of 14 on third downs and the Buckeyes going 3 of 12. Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 170 yards, one touchdowns and one interception on 17 of 30 passing, with his the lone touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 126 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 20 passing, with his lone passing touchdown also coming in the fourth quarter. Both players benefited from tune-up games in Week 1 of the 2026 season, with Manning throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 27 passing against Texas State and Sayin throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing against Ball State.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio State is trading at $0.48 per share to win on Saturday, while Texas is trading at $0.53 per share to win, at Kalshi. Trade on Ohio State vs. Texas here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Alabama vs. Kentucky predictions

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams recorded a team-best five receptions for 130 yards during a 48-10 win against East Carolina in Week 1. Coleman-Williams finished his sophomore season with 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns and will have an even bigger role in the Tide's passing attack in 2026 following the departures of leading receiver Germie Bernard, who was selected by the Steelers in the 2026 NFL Draft after graduating, and Isaiah Horton, who transferred to Texas A&M during the offseason.

Kentucky true freshman wide receiver Kenny Darby led the Wildcats with three receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in his collegiate debut last weekend. Quarterback Kenny Michey, who transferred from Notre Dame during the offseason, threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 27 passing, having connected with Darby and fellow freshman wide receiver Prince Jean, as well as tight ends Mikkel Skinner and Willie Rodriguez, for scores.

Alabama is trading at $0.77 per share to win on Saturday, while Kentucky is trading at $0.24 per share to win, at Kalshi. Trade on Alabama vs. Kentucky here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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