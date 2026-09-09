The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, verified on September 9. The Patriots will visit the Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET Wednesday in a Super Bowl LX rematch. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share on Kalshi to beat New England, which is $0.39 per share. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

NFL season-opener preview

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

Seattle hosts New England at Lumen Field in a rematch of Super Bowl LX, which the Seahawks won 29-13 in February. Seattle enters the game under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, while New England is in Mike Vrabel's second season leading the Patriots. New England made news this week when cornerback Christian Gonzalez signed a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share on Kalshi to beat New England, which is $0.39 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus.

49ers vs. Rams predictions

San Francisco and the Rams open the season on the other side of the world, playing the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two longtime NFC West rivals have met 154 times since 1950, with the 49ers holding a 79-72-3 series edge, though the Rams won the teams' last meeting 42-26 in San Francisco last season. Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford lead the respective offenses in the series' first-ever meeting outside the United States. Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share on Kalshi to beat San Francisco, which trades at $0.36 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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