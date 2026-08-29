The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 0 college football schedule continues on Saturday evening, and Kalshi has plenty of college football prediction markets available. The Stanford Cardinal are set to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 7 p.m. ET, followed by UNLV vs. Memphis at 10 p.m. UNLV is trading at $0.63 per share to win on Kalshi, while Memphis is trading at $0.38 per share. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some Kalshi markets available for Saturday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for NC State vs. Virginia, Stanford vs. Hawaii and Florida State vs. New Mexico State as part of our Saturday trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Virginia vs. NC State: NC State to win ($0.38 per share)

Stanford vs. Hawaii: Hawaii to win or lose by 3.5 points or fewer ($0.52 per share)

Florida State vs. New Mexico State: Florida State to win by 32+ points ($0.51 per share)

Virginia vs. NC State predictions

"N.C. State QB CJ Bailey is one of the best QBs in the country that you haven't heard enough about," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "What I like most about the Wolfpack in this game is that they have the edge at QB and WR. While Virginia has a ton of returning production along the offensive line, I like the defensive side of the ball more for NC State to be able to steal some possessions away to pull off the upset."

Virginia is trading at $0.62 per share to win, while NC State is priced at $0.38 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Stanford vs. Hawaii predictions

"Hawaii finished 9-4 last year in the Mountain West Conference, and their season started with a 23-20 win against Stanford," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They finished the year in the bowl game against another ACC power, Cal, winning 35-31. The team's leader is sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado. He averaged 282 passing yards per game with 24 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions, earning him Mountain West Freshman of the Year. They build off of last year's success in Timmy Chang's program and continue it with the win at Stanford."

Stanford is trading at $0.52 per share to win by at least four points, while Hawaii is trading at $0.49 per share to win or lose by three points or fewer. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida State vs. New Mexico State predictions

"While Florida State has frequently fallen short of expectations during two straight underwhelming seasons, the Seminoles have still been flexing their muscles on this kind of stage," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "Mike Norvell's group has won by 31+ in 7 of 8 games against Group of Six/FCS foes since the start of 2022. With job pressure peaking and some extra rest before Week 1's opener on Labor Day Monday, look for Florida State to pack a little extra punch into this Week Zero warm-up."

Florida State is trading at $0.50 per share to win by at least 32 points, while New Mexico State is trading at $0.51 per share to win or lose by 30 points or less. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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