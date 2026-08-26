The 2026 college football season is here, and with that, many will look into 2026 Heisman Trophy markets to call their shot now on the top individual award in college football, making this one of the many college football markets to utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks are dominating the 2026 Heisman Trophy market, led by Notre Dame's C.J. Carr, trading at $0.12 per contract, and Texas' Arch Manning ($0.09). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Thirteen of the last 16 Heisman Trophy winners have been quarterbacks, and only five non-quarterbacks have won the award in the 21st century. Those trends are reflected in the prices at Kalshi. Nine of the top 10 players on the Kalshi price list are quarterbacks. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the only non-quarterback in the top 10 at $0.08 per contract after averaging 81.5 receptions for 1,279 yards and 13.5 touchdowns over his first two college seasons. Smith finished sixth in the Heisman voting last year after having 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith's quarterback, Julian Sayin, finished fourth in last year's Heisman voting. He's the highest finisher from last year's voting back this season, and he's priced at $0.07 per contract to win the award this fall. Sayin threw for 3,610 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr tops the price chart at Kalshi, trading at $0.12 per share. There's no question the Fighting Irish will have an extra chip on their shoulder all season after missing the College Football Playoff, and Carr enters his second year as the starter. He threw for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Arch Manning's name appeal could bolster his trading patterns. The Texas QB1 currently follows Carr at $0.09 per contract. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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