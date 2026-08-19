The all-new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS provides a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, just in time for the upcoming NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks enter as the defending Super Bowl champions, and Seattle will hope to become the first team to successfully defend their title since the Chiefs in 2023-24. The Seahawks are priced at $0.08 to win the NFL championship, trailing only the Rams, who are trading at $0.16. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams enter the 2026-27 NFL season as the clear-cut favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. Los Angeles is trading at $0.16 per share at Kalshi, followed by the Seahawks and Bills, who are both trading at $0.08. The Rams are loaded on both sides of the ball and signed two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this offseason. Garrett is coming off a season in which he broke the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks. Offensively, the Rams led the league in a number of categories last season, including total offense with 394.6 yards per game on average.

However, the Rams will have to get past the reigning Super Bowl champions if they want to win Super Bowl LXI. The Seahawks featured the league's top-ranked scoring defense a season ago, holding opponents to just 17.2 points per game. Offensively, Seattle will have to replace the production of running back Kenneth Walker III, who was named Super Bowl MVP and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Kalshi prices Seattle at $0.08 per share to repeat as champions.

Other contenders in Kalshi's NFL championship market include Bills ($0.08), Ravens ($0.07), Chiefs ($0.06), Broncos ($0.05), Cowboys ($0.05) and Bengals ($0.05). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.