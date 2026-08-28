The UFC returns to China on Saturday, August 29, with an early start time in the United States, but a main event that could be worth waking up for and taking advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event features a pair of top-six-ranked bantamweights in Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong, airing on Paramount+. The six-fight main card begins at 6 a.m. ET, preceded by seven preliminary fights starting at 3 a.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive $25 in trading bonus credits:

Nurmagomedov is the third-ranked bantamweight, while Song is sixth in the division. Before Song vs. Nurmagomedov is a pair of ranked women's strawweight fighters: Yan Xiaonan vs. Denise Gomes. Xiaonan is fourth in the division, with Gomes ranked 14th.

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UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song betting preview

Umar Nurmagomedov, the No. 3 ranked bantamweight, is 20-1 as a professional, including 8-1 in the UFC. His only loss came to Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight belt at UFC 311 in January 2025, but he's won back-to-back bouts since. Nurmagomedov, from Russia, brought Dvalishvili to a decision, which is also how each of his last five fights have ended. Nurmagomedov, 30, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324 in January.

Song Yadong, the No. 6 ranked bantamweight, is 23-9-1 as a professional, including 12-4-1 in the UFC. The 28-year-old fighter from China has alternated wins and losses over his last five fights, and he's coming off a submission victory, also over Figueiredo, in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in May. It was his first submission victory since his UFC debut in 2017, breaking a streak of four straight fights going to decision.

For Song vs. Nurmagomedov at Kalshi, Nurmagomedov is trading at $0.83 per contract at UFC prediction apps, with Song trading at $0.19 per contract, despite Song likely having the crowd behind him in China. Before this main event, Yan Xiaonan (19-5) is trading at $0.61 per contract and Denise Gomes (12-3) at $0.40 per contract. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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