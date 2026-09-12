The UFC returns to the United States this weekend with a UFC Noche event on Saturday, September 12, for the latest UFC Fight Night from Glendale, Arizona, providing another chance for fight fans to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive $25 in trading bonus credits:

UFC Noche pays tribute to Mexican culture during Mexican Independence Day weekend, and it's shown in Saturday's card. The main event features Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado, who is from Mexico and fights out of Phoenix, in a featherweight bout. Saturday showcases a six-fight main card starting at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+. It's preceded by seven preliminary fights at Desert Diamond Arena. Silva is the No. 6-ranked featherweight. Delgado is 4-1 in the UFC.

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UFC Noche: Silva vs. Delgado preview

Jose Miguel Delgado is stepping in for Yair Rodriguez, who suffered an injury during training less than a month before the fight. As a result, Delgado has his first main event opportunity. The 28-year-old is 12-2 as a professional, including 4-1 in the UFC. He's won back-to-back fights, most recently defeating Austin Bashi by unanimous decision in July. Silva, 29, is 17-3 overall and 6-1 in the UFC, and he's a finishing machine. Fifteen of his 17 wins have come via finishes, including 12 by TKO. He's ranked sixth in the division.

Before Silva vs. Delgado is Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales in a flyweight bout. Moreno, 32, is a two-time flyweight champion and currently ranked eighth in the division. He's 23-10-2 as a professional, including 11-7-2 in the UFC, and was the first Mexican champion in UFC history. Morales, a 32-year-old from California, is 14-2 overall and 2-2 in the UFC.

For Delgado vs. Silva at Kalshi, Silva is trading at $0.78 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Delgado is trading at $0.22. Moreno vs. Morales is priced much closer, with Morales trading at $0.54 per contract and Moreno at $0.47. Trade Saturday's UFC Noche with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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