The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The Wednesday MLB schedule includes consequential matchups like Astros vs. White Sox and Diamondbacks vs. Phillies ahead of college football Week 1 starting Thursday. The Houston Astros are set to start Hayden Wesneski (4-1, 3.86 ERA), while the Chicago White Sox will counter with Davis Martin (9-6, 4.32 ERA). Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Wednesday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Pirates vs. Giants, Royals vs. Marlins and Hawaii vs. UNLV as part of our Wednesday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Pirates vs. Giants: Rafael Devers 2+ total bases ($0.39 per share)

Royals vs. Marlins: Miami fewer than 4.5 runs scored ($0.56 per share)

Hawaii vs. UNLV: Runnin' Rebels to win ($0.57 per share)

Pirates vs. Giants predictions

"Even though the Giants are not very good, Rafael Devers has been on an absolute tear of late. He has homered in two straight games and has reached 2+ total bases in 8 of his last 9 games," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "During that time, he has seen his batting average go from .241 to .252 and his OPS from .788 to .826. On Wednesday, Devers faces Jared Jones, who had a 7.40 ERA for the Pirates in August. Let the good times continue with Devers."

Kalshi prices Devers to record 2 or more total bases at $0.39 per share, while 1 or fewer is priced at $0.62 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Royals vs. Marlins predictions

"Over the last two weeks, the Marlins' OPS vs. left-handed pitching Is .574. That's the worst mark in the league," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "So who do the Marlins face here? How about Royals LHP Noah Cameron, who over his last seven starts is 4-0 with a ridiculous 1.29 ERA. He's allowed 21 hits over his last 48.2 innings. A rested KC bullpen has a 3.50 ERA over the past 14 days. Miami has scored 5+ runs just once in its last seven games."

The Marlins are trading at $0.56 per share to score 4 runs or fewer, while 5 runs or more is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Hawaii vs. UNLV predictions

"I like UNLV to rebound after losing to Memphis in Week 0. The Rebels lost starting center Austin Boyd to an injury in the second half. Losing a center during the game is tough because he's responsible for the protection when defenses blitz. Credit to Memphis' coaching staff. Once Boyd left, the Tigers blitzed on almost every down, finishing with six sacks," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "Now UNLV has an entire week to gameplan without Boyd and Hawaii can't hurt the Rebels like Memphis did up front. Look for UNLV to dominate on the ground after Hawaii allowed 173 rushing yards to Stanford. There are also high winds expected Saturday, which could limit Hawaii's Run n' Shoot offense."

UNLV to win is priced at $0.57 per share, while Hawaii to win is priced at $0.44 per share on Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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