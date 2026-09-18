The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $25 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. On Friday, you can trade Week 3 college football games like Wake Forest vs. Miami and Texas Tech vs. Houston. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for all three of those games as part of our best Friday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Wake Forest vs. Miami: Miami to win by more than 20.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Texas Tech vs. Houston: Texas Tech to win by more than 7.5 points NO ($0.51 per share)

Bears vs. Vikings: Justin Jefferson 70 or more receiving yards ($0.56 per share)

Wake Forest vs. Miami: Miami to win by more than 20.5 points

"I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well."

Kalshi prices the Hurricanes to win by more than 20.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas Tech vs. Houston: Texas Tech to win by more than 7.5 points NO

"The Fightin' Cody Campbells haven't exactly looked like the world beaters they were expected to be so far this season in wins over overmatched Abilene Christian (33-10) and Oregon State (35-24)," SportsLine college football expert Gene Menez said. "And now both Will Hammond and Thomas Castellanos are seeing snaps at quarterback, which tells me the staff is not happy with the play at the position. On Friday, the level of competition steps up with Houston (2-0), which entered the 2026 season with much more continuity on both side of the ball than the Red Raiders. Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman has been in big games before. Houston should make this a competitive game."

Kalshi prices Texas Tech to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Houston vs. Texas Tech here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Vikings: Justin Jefferson 70 or more receiving yards

"Justin Jefferson was extremely impressive in Week 1 with Carson Wentz under center. Jefferson has made 6 starts with Wentz at QB and has eclipsed this line in every start while averaging 10 targets, 7 receptions, and 95 receiving yards per game," SportsLine NFL expert Alex Selesnick said. "Now he gets a Bears defense that got absolutely shredded by Bryce Young and the Panthers passing attack. Chicago looks like the worst pass defense in the league. Jefferson meanwhile looks fully healthy and Wentz looks very comfortable targeting his elite WR1 and I have tremendous confidence in him running Kevin O'Connell's offense."

Kalshi prices Jefferson to reach the 70 yards threshold at $0.56 per share, while 69 yards or fewer is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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