The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. NFL Week 2 kicks off with a must-see matchup featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Kalshi prices the Bills at $0.69 per share to beat the Lions, who are trading at $0.32 per share to win. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for both of those games on Thursday as part of our best Thursday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Pitt vs. Syracuse: Panthers to win by more than 10.5 ($0.49 per share)

Bills vs. Lions: D.J. Moore 60 or more yards receiving ($0.54 per share)

Bills vs. Lions: Isaac TeSlaa to score a touchdown ($0.15 per share)

Pitt vs. Syracuse: Pitt to win by more than 10.5

Pitt is off to a 2-0 start on the season after a 59-14 win over Miami (OH) to open the year and then a 12-7 win last week against UCF. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 1-1 with a 66-3 win over New Hampshire in Week 1 and then a 21-18 loss against Cal in Week 2. Pat Narduzzi's run defense has anchored the Panthers early, as Pitt has only allowed 47 yards on 43 carries so far this season. That's not a great sign for the Orange, who were limited to 3.3 yards per carry against Cal last week. The model predicts that Pitt covers the spread in 53% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Pitt to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bills vs. Lions: D.J. Moore 60 or more yards receiving

"DJ Moore might not be a prototypical No. 1 receiver, but he is unquestionably the Bills' top wideout. And this Lions' defense just gave up 182 receiving yards to Chris Olave," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Lions remain without safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, and on Tuesday they added corner D.J. Reed to the injury report, listing him as limited with a foot injury. Even if he suits up, I love Moore to notch 60-plus receiving yards in what should be a shootout."

Kalshi prices Moore to record 60 yards or more at $0.54 per share, while fewer than 60 yards is $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bills vs. Lions: Isaac TeSlaa to score a touchdown

"TeSlaa's Week 1 box score says zero catches, but the usage was encouraging. He played 68% of Detroit's offensive snaps, and Dan Campbell said this week that TeSlaa has 'earned the right' to get more targets. The bigger reason I like (him to score) is his red-zone role," SportsLine NFL expert Brad Thomas said. "TeSlaa caught only 16 passes as a rookie, but six went for touchdowns. Five of his six receptions inside the opponent's 20 also resulted in scores. At 6-foot-4, he gives Jared Goff a massive target near the goal line. After Amon-Ra St. Brown's huge Week 1, Buffalo should give him plenty of attention in the red zone. That could create opportunity for TeSlaa."

TeSlaa is priced at $0.15 per share to score a touchdown on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.86 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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