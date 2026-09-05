The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. There are still several exciting matchups on Saturday's Week 1 college football schedule, including LSU vs. Clemson, UCLA vs. Cal, and Western Michigan vs. Michigan. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Saturday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Texas vs. Texas State, LSU vs. Clemson and UNLV vs. Hawaii as part of our Saturday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

LSU vs. Clemson: Clemson to win or lose by 10 or fewer ($0.55 per share)

Hawaii vs. UNLV: Rebels to win ($0.58 per share)

LSU vs. Clemson predictions

"Is this the beginning of the end for Dabo Swinney at Clemson? The fans are calling for his job. They play in the weak ACC and have been one of the slightly better-than-mediocre teams in conference play the last two years. What happened? Wasn't this team just fighting for championships? But I think this year will be different as Swinney brings back several key starters from last year," SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts said. "Christopher Vizzina starts at quarterback after being Cade Klubnik's backup. I think Swinney does something spectacular with his boys in the first game against Lane Kiffin at LSU."

LSU to win by more than 10.5 points is priced at $0.45 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Hawaii vs. UNLV predictions

"I like UNLV to rebound after losing to Memphis in Week 0. The Rebels lost starting center Austin Boyd to an injury in the second half. Losing a center during the game is tough because he's responsible for the protection when defenses blitz. Credit to Memphis' coaching staff," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "Once Boyd left, the Tigers blitzed on almost every down, finishing with six sacks. Now UNLV has an entire week to gameplan without Boyd and Hawaii can't hurt the Rebels like Memphis did up front. Look for UNLV to dominate on the ground after Hawaii allowed 173 rushing yards to Stanford. There are also high winds expected Saturday, which could limit Hawaii's Run n' Shoot offense."

Kalshi prices UNLV to win at $0.58 per share and Hawaii is priced at $0.42 per share to win. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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