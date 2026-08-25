The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. On Kalshi, you'll be able to find prediction markets for any of the 15 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule or the Week 0 college football games later this week. Tuesday's MLB slate includes high-profile matchups like Yankees vs. Astros and Braves vs. Dodgers. The Braves are set to start Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA), while the Dodgers will welcome back Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.72 ERA) to the mound. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some markets available for Tuesday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for White Sox vs. Rangers, Padres vs. Pirates and Virginia vs. NC State as part of our Tuesday best Kalshi trades.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

White Sox vs. Rangers: Chicago to win ($0.48 per share)

Padres vs. Pirates: San Diego to win ($0.54 per share)

Virginia vs. NC State: Wolfpack to either win or lose by fewer than 5 points ($0.52 per share)

White Sox vs. Rangers

"I'm happy to take the AL Central leading White Sox at home on Tuesday against Jacob DeGrom," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Rangers' ace is 3-6 with a 5.01 ERA on the road, nearly 2.5 runs higher than at home. Texas has lost 4 of his last 5 road starts dating back to June. For Chicago, Anthony Kay has surrendered three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight outings and has kept his team in games consistently. Look for the White Sox to even the early week series with a home victory over the former Cy Young winner on Tuesday night."

Chicago is trading at $0.48 per share to win at home, and Texas is trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Padres vs. Pirates

"We all know what Paul Skenes can do. But he's not doing it, and now has five straight starts of the non-quality variety," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "The Padres are hot, with an .859 OPS at home and .781 OPS vs. right-handers the last two weeks. Michael King has a 3.09 ERA over his last eight starts and a 2.81 ERA in all night games; he and a Padres pen that's Top 3 in everything since the All-Star break can limit a middling Pirates order."

The Padres are priced at $0.54 per share to win at home tonight, and the Pirates are priced at $0.47 per share with Skenes on the mound. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Virginia vs. NC State

"I have these teams rated pretty close, and UVA doesn't have a huge home-field edge. I also think the Cavs are a bit overvalued coming off an 11-3 season," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "NC State is replacing a lot of production, but I think the Wolfpack have a more talented roster and are an interesting team in the ACC. Also, keep an eye on NC State QB CJ Bailey. He closed last season strong and could take a big step forward as a junior."

NC State to lose by fewer than 5 points or win is priced at $0.52 per share, while Virginia to win by 6 or more points is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Week 0 college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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