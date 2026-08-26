The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus available for Wednesday's MLB slate. The Boston Red Sox visit Miami to face the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET, and the Milwaukee Brewers visit New York to face the Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET. Boston is set to start Sonny Gray, who is 16-3 with a 2.79 ERA, and he's priced at $0.62 per share to record 18+ outs. Milwaukee will start Dustin May, who is 6-8 with a 4.57 ERA, and he's priced at $0.62 per share to record 18+ outs. Milwaukee will start Dustin May, who is 6-8 with a 4.57 ERA, and he's priced at $0.48 per share to record 16+ outs. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Boston trades at $0.595 per share on Kalshi to beat Miami, which trades at $0.405 per share, and San Diego trades at $0.555 per share to beat Pittsburgh, which trades at $0.455 per share, in Wednesday's action. Milwaukee trades at $0.595 per share to beat New York, which trades at $0.405 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

MLB trading preview

Red Sox vs. Marlins

Anyone looking for strategies to use on prediction market apps should know the Boston Red Sox are trading at $0.595 per share on Kalshi on the road against the Miami Marlins, who trade at $0.405 per share at home. Boston is 73-59 and has won five straight, taking the first two games of this series 4-2 and then 7-3 in 11 innings. Miami is 67-66. Boston's injury list includes catcher Adley Rutschman, day-to-day, along with shortstop Trevor Story, second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and reliever Garrett Whitlock, all on the 60-day or 15-day injured list. Miami is missing several relievers and starters, led by Anthony Bender, Pete Fairbanks and Max Meyer, all on the injured list. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Brewers vs. Mets

Anyone looking for how to trade prediction markets before depositing can target the Milwaukee Brewers, who trade at $0.595 per share on Kalshi on the road against the New York Mets, with New York at $0.405 per share at home. Milwaukee is 81-51 with the best record in baseball and leads the NL Central, though the Brewers dropped the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday. New York is 60-72. Milwaukee's injury list includes first baseman Jake Bauers, day to day, along with three relievers on the injured list in Joel Kuhnel, JoJo Romero and Abner Uribe. New York is missing outfielder Juan Soto and reliever Devin Williams, both on the injured list, along with first baseman Mark Vientos. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn a $25 trading bonus:

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