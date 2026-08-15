Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get a $25 bonus for Red Sox-Pirates, NFL, MLB, UFC 330 on Saturday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's sports schedule is loaded with NFL preseason, MLB and UFC 330. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for Dodgers vs. Brewers and Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry in UFC 330 as part of our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Red Sox vs. Pirates: Boston to win ($0.52 per share)

Makhachev vs. Machado Garry: Makhachev via submission ($0.32 per share)

Red Sox vs. Pirates: Boston to win ($0.52 per share)

"Since May 30th, the Red Sox are 0-3 when Sonny Gray starts against the Blue Jays and 10-0 when he faces any other team. Such a bizarre stat but it's true. Fortunately, on Saturday the Red Sox are playing the Pirates so backing Gray is a must. Boston has lost 6 of 7 games and needs a win in the worst way. Gray is 14-3 this season, including 5-0 vs. the National League." Trade Pirates vs. Red Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Makhachev vs. Machado Garry: Makhachev via submission ($0.32 per share)

"Makhachev, who is widely considered the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter on the planet, is defending his welterweight title for the first time in this main event. Garry is going to be taller and longer with the striking edge, but I don't expect him to be able to keep this fight on the feet," SportsLine UFC expert Kyle Marley said. "Makhachev is going to close the distance and grind out this fight on the mat, and he might lock up a submission at some point." Trade UFC 330 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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