It's only a couple of weeks until the NFL season begins and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade NFL markets like 2027 AFC Championship winner and earn a $25 trading bonus after $25 worth of trades. The AFC title game isn't until Jan. 31 of next year, but there's already been $4.4 million of trading volume and there are eight teams priced at $0.09 per share or higher. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't announced whether Patrick Mahomes would be ready by Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL late last season. However, despite the two-time NFL MVP and three-time champion's status being in question, the Chiefs are among the trading favorites entering the season. Mahomes guided Kansas City to five AFC titles in six seasons prior to a disappointing 6-11 campaign and the Chiefs are trading at $0.12 per share to win another conference crown.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have never won an AFC title, but they have been to the playoffs seven seasons in a row and NFL traders seem to think this could be the year that the Bills get over the hump. They're the trading favorites in the AFC at $0.16 per share after acquiring D.J. Moore from the Bears to give Allen a new No. 1 receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are among the more moderately priced options to win the AFC on Kalshi. Aaron Rodgers is entering his 22nd NFL season and Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles, which at least partially explains why both teams are priced at $0.03 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.16 Baltimore $0.13 Kansas City $0.12 Houston $0.11 Los Angeles $0.11 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.09 Denver $0.09 Jacksonville $0.07 Indianapolis $0.04 Pittsburgh $0.03 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.