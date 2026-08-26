The start of the football season also means the baseball season is nearing the Fall Classic, and 2026 pro baseball champion markets are one of many MLB trading markets available to utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Dodgers haven't been nearly as dominant as many expected after the trade deadline, but they still hold a sizable lead atop the price chart, trading at $0.326 per contract, followed by the Brewers ($0.123) and Yankees ($0.101). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 pro baseball champion Kalshi trading preview

The Dodgers are pursuing baseball's first three-peat since the Yankees (1998-2000), but they'll have plenty of competition in the National League. While the American League features teams with losing records in the postseason hunt, the NL has multiple teams with winning records outside the current playoffs, and the league's differential is displayed in the Kalshi pricing chart to win the 2026 pro baseball championship.

Five of the eight most-likely baseball champions based on Kalshi pricing come from the NL. This is despite having a tougher road to reach the World Series, with the high-powered Dodgers at or near the top of the bracket. The Dodgers are trading at $0.326 per contract, significantly higher than any other team.

Each of the top three teams from the AL in the Kalshi price chart comes from the AL East. The Yankees ($0.101) have the top price in the AL, followed by the Rays ($0.082) and Red Sox ($0.062). The AL is a perceived easier road to make the World Series, however, its winner will be met by a proven NL champion knocking off teams with high win totals. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.