Right now, you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades as a new user, and there are several intriguing MLB markets that you can use to earn this Kalshi sign-up offer. Trading volume on the 2026 NL Cy Young winner is approaching $3 million, and Milwaukee Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski is the trading favorite at $0.87 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Misiorowski has been borderline unhittable in his second season in the Big Leagues. The 24-year-old carries a 1.75 ERA with a 0.748 WHIP and has struck out 210 batters in 139 innings. He throws a four-seam fastball that averages 100.7 mph, a staggering 63.9% of the time, and has simply overpowered opposing hitters all season.

However, Misiorowski did serve up four home runs in a three-start span from July 26 to August 9, so the race isn't quite over yet. Chris Sale won the NL Cy Young award in 2024, and he's having an even better season in 2026. His ERA is 2.16, and he's punched out 160 batters over 129 innings.

Sale is priced at $0.10 per share to win the 2026 NL Cy Young, and Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez still has a fighting chance at $0.05 per share. Sanchez leads the MLB in pitching WAR (6.6) and has the highest WAR of any pitcher since the start of last season (14.8). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.