The 2026 NFL season is only a week away, and with money continuing to pour in on NFL prediction markets, now is the time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. There's now been $4.6 million traded on who will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game, with positions ranging from $0.25 per share for the Los Angeles Rams down to $0.01 per share for the Arizona Cardinals. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Los Angeles Rams came up a touchdown shy of winning the 2026 NFC Championship Game, but they're prohibitive trading favorites after adding Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Trent McDuffie to their defense. Garrett and Donald both have multiple NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards to their name, and McDuffie is a two-time NFL All-Pro.

After posting a 3-14 record in 2025, the Arizona Cardinals are at the opposite end of the spectrum as the cheapest option on the Kalshi NFC Championship board. Mike LaFleur is in his first season as an NFL head coach, and the Cardinals are starting journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, who went 1-11 as the starter a season ago.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the middle-of-the-pack trading options in the NFC. The Vikings went 9-8 last season with three different starting quarterbacks, but they're hoping that former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray can revive his career under Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings are trading at $0.04 per share to win the 2027 NFC Championship Game. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.