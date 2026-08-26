The 2026-27 college football season has officially arrived, and new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades. While Week 0 and Week 1 action dominates the headlines, Kalshi's users can also trade on the college football national champion market. Trade $25 and get $25 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Ohio State enters the season as the No. 1-ranked team in college football, as rising sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin returns after his first season as a starter led to a Heisman Trophy finalist appearance. He is surrounded by talent, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is another Heisman Trophy candidate. Running back Bo Jackson will run behind an offensive line that returns four starters, and Ohio State is trading at $0.12 per share at Kalshi.

Notre Dame sits atop the market at $0.13 per share, as the Fighting Irish try to avenge a campaign that ended without a College Football Playoff appearance. They are led by sophomore quarterback CJ Carr, who sits atop Kalshi's Heisman Trophy market at $0.12 per share. Texas joins Ohio State at $0.12 per share, as quarterback Arch Manning tries to take another step forward.

Oregon ($0.11), Georgia ($0.10) and defending national champion Indiana ($0.09) are next in the market. The Ducks are ranked second in the preseason poll, while Indiana is sixth despite its title last season. Other contenders include Miami ($0.08), LSU ($0.06) and Alabama ($0.04). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.