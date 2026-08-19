The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The NFL MVP race continues to be exciting annually, and some frequent contenders are in the mix again heading into the 2026-27 NFL season. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the 2024 winner, sits atop Kalshi's NFL MVP market at $0.11 per share. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Quarterbacks have won the NFL MVP award in 13 consecutive seasons and 18 of the last 19 overall. Kalshi's NFL MVP market tells a similar story this year, with the top 20 contenders being signal callers. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford edged out Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for the award last year, which was the closest MVP race since 2003.

Stafford and Maye were both unlikely finalists last year, and they are each $0.07 per share in the latest NFL MVP pricing at Kalshi. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has been the most consistent contender over the last five years, sits atop Kalshi's market at $0.11 per share. Three of the past four winners bolstered their case with significant rushing yards, including Allen.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are both priced at $0.10 per share, with Jackson eyeing his third MVP and Herbert aiming for his first. Other contenders include Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.09) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($0.07). Every non-quarterback in the market is priced at $0.01 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.