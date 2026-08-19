It's a two-man race on which pitcher will win the American League Cy Young Award, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler is trading at $0.63 per share at Kalshi, while Toronto's Dylan Cease is priced at $0.30 per share. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler has been spectacular through his first 26 starts this season, posting a 10-6 record with a 2.19 ERA. In his Aug. 15 start against the Toronto Blue Jays, Schlittler gave up four hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters across 5.1 innings of work. Kalshi prices Schlittler at $0.63 per share to win the AL Cy Young Award.

Meanwhile, Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease has been productive in the month of August, striking out 27 across his first three starts. He's now struck out over 200 batters this season, but his time to make up ground in this race is dwindling. Both pitchers have approximately six to nine starts left in the regular season, which is why Caese is significantly behind Schlittler at $0.30 per share.

If he's able to win the AL Cy Young, Schlittler will become the seventh Yankees pitcher to win the award, and a win for Cease would make him the fifth Blue Jay to claim the award. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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