Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for UFC 330, Makhachev vs. Machado Garry on Saturday

UFC 330 takes place on Saturday, August 16, as UFC's first numbered card since July 11, and with two titles on the line, Saturday marks an ideal time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry for the welterweight title is the main event of Saturday's UFC 330 fight card, airing on Paramount+, from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive $25 in trading bonus credits:

Before Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, Mackenzie Dern defends her strawweight title against Gillian Robertson. Saturday features a five-fight main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by four preliminary fights at 7 p.m. ET and three early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry betting preview

Islam Makhachev defends the welterweight title for the first time, but Saturday marks his seventh straight championship fight. Makhachev was a dominant lightweight champion before moving up divisions. Makhachev enters on a 16-fight winning streak, which is tied with UFC legend Anderson Silva for the longest in UFC history. The 34-year-old is 28-1 all time, including 17-1 in the UFC. Three of his six title fights have ended by submission, with two wins by unanimous decision and one by KO/TKO.

Ian Machado Garry is the top-ranked contender at welterweight, and the 28-year-old is 17-1 as a professional, including 10-1 in the UFC. Saturday marks his first title shot in the UFC. The Irishman is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Belal Muhammad on a UFC Fight Night in November. At Kalshi, Makhachev is trading at $0.74 per share to win, while Machado Garry is priced at $0.26 per share. Machado Garry's last six fights have ended in a decision, playing into Makhachev being priced at $0.36 per share to win by decision, compared to $0.33 to win by submission. Machado Garry is trading at $0.17 per share to win by decision.

Makhachev vs. Machado Garry isn't the only title on the line at UFC 330, though. Mackenzie Dern has her first strawweight title defense against Gillian Robertson, ranked No. 5 in the division. Dern defeated Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision at UFC 321 in October to win the belt. Dern, 33, is 16-5 as a professional, including 11-5 in the UFC, and enters on a three-fight winning streak. Roberton, 31, has won five straight fights to improve to 17-8 overall, including 14-6 in the UFC. Dern is trading at $0.64 per share, with Robertson at $0.36 per share at Kalshi. Trade Saturday's UFC 330 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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