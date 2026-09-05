The UFC remains international this weekend, fighting in Paris, France, on Saturday, September 5, with another solid card to capitalize on the current Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's main event features Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse, who is from France, from Paris' Accor Arena, airing on Paramount+. The six-fight main card begins at 3 p.m. ET, preceded by eight preliminary fights starting at noon ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive $25 in trading bonus credits:

Parnasse makes his UFC debut, while Hooker is competing in his set for his 25th UFC fight. Hooker has lost his last two fights, while Parnasse has won five straight.

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UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse betting preview

Salahdine Parnasse, 28, makes his UFC debut after his extended run as KSW lightweight champion in Poland. He was also the featherweight champion for more than four years, from 2019 to 2023. Parnasse is 23-2 as a professional, including 7-0 as a lightweight. He finished his KSW run as champion and most recently defeated Kenneth Cross in May on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card for MVP MMA. Parnasse is 10-1 over his last 11 fights, and he's 9-0 in his home country of France. He'll have the crowd on his side, and his last five fight have ended by KO/TKO.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker, 36, is set for his 25th UFC fight. Hooker is 24-14 as a professional, including 14-10 in the UFC. He's coming off back-to-back losses, though, most recently falling to Benoit Saint Denis by TKO in the second round at UFC 325 in January. Hooker won three straight before his consecutive losses.

For Hooker vs. Parnasse at Kalshi, Parnasse is trading at $0.83 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Hooker is trading at $0.18. Before this main event, two Frenchmen go head-to-head in Fares Ziam ($0.58) vs. Axel Sola ($0.42). Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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