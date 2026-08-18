The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Tuesday. Top matchups include Cubs vs. White Sox and Rockies vs. Dodgers. The Dodgers are set to start Eric Lauer (7-6, 4.67 ERA), while the Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59 ERA). Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided MLB picks for Orioles vs. Yankees, Twins vs. Braves and Brewers vs. Mariners as part of our Tuesday best Kalshi trades at one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Orioles vs. Yankees: Pete Alonso 2+ total bases ($0.42 per share)

Twins vs. Braves: Atlanta to win ($0.55 per share)

Brewers vs. Mariners: Bryce Miller 17+ outs recorded NO ($0.54 per share)

Orioles vs. Yankees: Pete Alonso 2+ total bases ($0.42 per share)

"Pete Alonso is on a ridiculous tear and let's take advantage on Tuesday against the Yankees and Carlos Rodon. Alonso is riding a nine game hitting streak and is 18 for 34 (.529) during that time," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Orioles first baseman has reached two total bases in 8 of those 9 games, while piling up five home runs and seven total extra base hits. Against Carlos Rodon, who returns off the injured list, Alonso is 2 for 10 with a home run in his career. I'll ride the hot streak until it ends." Trade Pete Alonso here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Twins vs. Braves: Atlanta to win ($0.55 per share)

"The Minnesota Twins snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, ending a skid that started in 2023. Zebby Matthews has a 4.69 expected ERA and a 92 Stuff+ rating, but he rarely pitches deep into games," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "When Matthews leaves, the Twins turn to a bullpen that has thrown 210 pitches in the last five days and is ranked 25th in ERA. Tyler Mahle, on the other hand, has a stronger record with a 3.92 expected ERA, a 105 Stuff+ rating, and a 102 Location+ index. Atlanta has a clear advantage, with a +14 Outs Above Average compared to Minnesota's -4. The Twins are just 6-15 in the second game of a series after winning the first." Trade Braves vs. Twins here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Brewers vs. Mariners: Bryce Miller 17+ outs recorded NO ($0.54 per share)

"While Bryce Miller had a resounding start to his season, he's pitched to a 6.12 ERA over his last six starts, staying under this number of outs recorded in four of those outings," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Overall, he's struggled more on the road (4.47 ERA), allowing at least three runs in each of his last four road starts. The Brewers are a tough matchup for Miller, who relies heavily on his 95th percentile chase rate for his pitch efficiency. Milwaukee owns the lowest team chase rate (by a wide margin), while seeing the second most pitches per plate appearance (3.98)." Trade Mariners vs. Brewers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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